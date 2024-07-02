Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,775. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

