Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.8% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

