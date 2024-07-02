Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,284,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,450,000. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.31. 9,782,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,261. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48.

