dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

dormakaba stock remained flat at $491.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.62. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $491.00 and a 1 year high of $575.94.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

