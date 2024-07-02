dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Price Performance
dormakaba stock remained flat at $491.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.62. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $491.00 and a 1 year high of $575.94.
dormakaba Company Profile
