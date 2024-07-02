Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,216.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of DWMNF stock remained flat at $36.24 on Monday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.