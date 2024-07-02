Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the May 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,216.0 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of DWMNF stock remained flat at $36.24 on Monday. Dowa has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.
Dowa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dowa
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.