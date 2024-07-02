DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) rose 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

