Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 26,977 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,977 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,625. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

