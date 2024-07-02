Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 376,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,889. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

