Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 376,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,889. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
