Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. 190,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,776. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

