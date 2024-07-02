eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, eCash has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $623.18 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,973.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.12 or 0.00609980 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00070224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,723,117,173,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,723,107,798,091 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

