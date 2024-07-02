Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,649 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

