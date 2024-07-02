Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

MUI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

