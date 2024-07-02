Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 15,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

