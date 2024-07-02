Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 7.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 447,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 161,555 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 841,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,427. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

