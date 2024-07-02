Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 14,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,026. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $105.24.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

