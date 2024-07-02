EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in June

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,683,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 4,222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 268.9 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 6.4 %

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

