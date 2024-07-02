Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 791,145 shares of company stock worth $673,704,508. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $914.37. 2,469,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,687. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $916.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $814.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $740.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

