Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Empiric Student Property Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
