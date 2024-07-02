Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,600 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EPCFF remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

About Empiric Student Property

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.