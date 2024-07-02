EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 24,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63.
About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.
