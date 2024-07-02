Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Up 7.8% in June

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 526,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Ennis Trading Up 0.2 %

Ennis stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $568.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ennis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ennis by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 236.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

