Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Shares Gap Down to $145.57

Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.57, but opened at $141.73. Enpro shares last traded at $141.73, with a volume of 1,099 shares trading hands.

Enpro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enpro by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,587 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Enpro by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

