Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,365,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
ENTOF remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Monday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.
Entra ASA Company Profile
