Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in June

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,242,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,365,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

ENTOF remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Monday. Entra ASA has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

