Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Shares of EUBG stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
