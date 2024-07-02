Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of EUBG stock remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

