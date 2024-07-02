Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 2nd (A, AAP, ABT, ACM, AFL, AME, AMKR, AON, AORT, ATUS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 2nd:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $70.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $113.00 to $107.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $204.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 830 ($10.50) to GBX 935 ($11.83). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 71 ($0.90) to GBX 74 ($0.94). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $53.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $15.50. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,600 ($32.89) to GBX 2,700 ($34.15). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $341.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $319.00 to $315.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $850.00 to $900.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $440.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $122.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $61.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $439.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $151.00 to $148.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $266.00 to $260.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Moffett Nathanson from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $72.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $54.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $53.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $307.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $96.00 to $89.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $76.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.50. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $305.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.50 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $42.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.25 to $1.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $34.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $315.00 to $280.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $106.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $186.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $21.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Argus from $660.00 to $767.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,275 ($16.13) to GBX 1,200 ($15.18). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $75.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $950.00 to $920.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $14.50 to $20.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $132.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $5.50 to $4.50. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $611.00 to $621.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $162.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $208.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $77.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $645.00 to $661.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $370.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.25 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $600.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $796.00 to $785.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $172.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 520 ($6.58). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $126.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $115.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

