ETHPoW (ETHW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.28 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $268.46 million and $5.28 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.51537879 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,283,795.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

