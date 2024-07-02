EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Update

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 659,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $46,553.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,305,612 shares in the company, valued at $23,425,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,822 shares of company stock worth $644,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 17,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

