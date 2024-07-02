Evercore ISI Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $225.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

LOW traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.50. 642,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,632. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

