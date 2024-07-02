Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 3,421,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.