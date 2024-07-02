Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 214,905 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,905,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFH traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. 246,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,164. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $103.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.