Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $224.28. The stock had a trading volume of 729,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

