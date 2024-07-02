Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,614 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,880.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 546,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,129. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $144.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

