Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,023 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.24. 169,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,839. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.