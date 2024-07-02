Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 632 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. 28,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,738. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.