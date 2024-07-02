Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Expion360
In other Expion360 news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Expion360 Stock Performance
Shares of XPON opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.37.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expion360
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.