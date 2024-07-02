Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Expion360 news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XPON opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 126.26% and a negative net margin of 140.87%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expion360 will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

