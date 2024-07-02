F. Ann Millner Sells 12,500 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 124,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

