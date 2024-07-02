Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 7,679 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,790,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,796,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.