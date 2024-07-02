Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $122,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,125 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 86.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,882,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.