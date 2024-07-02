Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 343,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,490. The firm has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.18.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

