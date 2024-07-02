Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $16.20 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 1.3 %

SYK stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.03. 250,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,982. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.91. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

