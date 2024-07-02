Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.01. The company had a trading volume of 296,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.28. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.