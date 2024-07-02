Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,244 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 234,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,959. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

