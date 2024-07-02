Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 6,116 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. 4,786,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,694,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

