FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 8,864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 131.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 73.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 895,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,399 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. 938,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.