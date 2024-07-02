FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.89. 292,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.41 and its 200-day moving average is $239.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.24 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

