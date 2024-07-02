FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 561,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,940,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 374,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

