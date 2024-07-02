FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $473,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in ASML were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,037.78. The stock had a trading volume of 298,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $964.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

