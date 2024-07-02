FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 405,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 350,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 32,684 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 320,664 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 399,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,847. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

