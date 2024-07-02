FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.66. 6,851,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,283,502. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

