FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,938,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.71. 317,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.