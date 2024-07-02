Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $358,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 54,518.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FNF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 423,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.